Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) Releases Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.300-$1.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.510. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.20 billion-$4.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.09 billion.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WDC. Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Western Digital from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a buy rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Western Digital in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $80.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Western Digital from $62.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Western Digital currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $74.14.

Get Western Digital alerts:

Shares of WDC traded up $1.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $50.50. 2,014,419 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,132,887. The firm has a market cap of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.43. Western Digital has a 12-month low of $43.85 and a 12-month high of $78.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Western Digital ( NASDAQ:WDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The data storage provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.82 billion. Western Digital had a net margin of 10.52% and a return on equity of 20.03%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Western Digital will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Western Digital news, Director Paula A. Price sold 4,150 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.82, for a total value of $215,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Srinivasan Sivaram sold 11,380 shares of Western Digital stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.37, for a total transaction of $607,350.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,058 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Western Digital by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,655 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,392,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $262,000. Toroso Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Western Digital by 89.7% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 11,319 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $738,000 after purchasing an additional 5,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the fourth quarter valued at about $50,000. Institutional investors own 79.27% of the company’s stock.

Western Digital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Digital Corp. engages in the developing, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of data storage devices and solutions. It operates through the following product categories: Client Devices, Data Center Devices & Solutions, and Client Solutions. The Client Devices category includes mobile, desktop, gaming and digital video hard drives, solid state drives (SSDs), embedded products, and wafers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Digital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Digital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.