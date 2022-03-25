Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Raymond James increased their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Western Forest Products in a research report issued on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.17 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.09. Raymond James also issued estimates for Western Forest Products’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.07 EPS.

Get Western Forest Products alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Western Forest Products from C$2.25 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th.

Shares of TSE WEF opened at C$2.15 on Thursday. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$1.64 and a 52-week high of C$2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 2.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.06. The stock has a market cap of C$699.61 million and a P/E ratio of 3.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 24th. Western Forest Products’s payout ratio is 7.14%.

Western Forest Products Company Profile (Get Rating)

Western Forest Products Inc engages in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling businesses. Its products have applications in outdoor living; exterior appearance; interior living; and structural applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Western Forest Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Forest Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.