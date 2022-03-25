WeWork (NYSE:WE) Shares Gap Up on Insider Buying Activity

WeWork Inc (NYSE:WE – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday after an insider bought additional shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $6.37, but opened at $6.63. WeWork shares last traded at $6.68, with a volume of 41,676 shares trading hands.

Specifically, CEO Sandeep Mathrani acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $6.55 per share, with a total value of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.76.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tuttle Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the fourth quarter valued at $138,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of WeWork during the 4th quarter worth about $3,261,000. SB Investment Advisers UK Ltd. acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $697,270,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $980,000. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in WeWork in the 4th quarter worth about $14,761,000. 67.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WeWork Company Profile (NYSE:WE)

WeWork Inc is a flexible space provider. It delivers technology-driven flexible solutions, inspiring spaces and unmatched community experiences. WeWork Inc, formerly known as BowX Acquisition Corp., is based in MENLO PARK, Calif.

