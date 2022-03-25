Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Willdan Group (NASDAQ:WLDN – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.860-$1.860 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $241.83 million-$241.83 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $249.41 million.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Willdan Group from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet lowered Willdan Group from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th.

Get Willdan Group alerts:

NASDAQ:WLDN opened at $32.06 on Friday. Willdan Group has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $44.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $412.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -46.46 and a beta of 1.23.

Willdan Group ( NASDAQ:WLDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The construction company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.29. Willdan Group had a positive return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 2.38%. The firm had revenue of $92.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $119.77 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Willdan Group will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Paul Milton Whitelaw sold 7,458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $209,122.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Micah Chen sold 4,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total transaction of $117,375.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,601 shares of company stock valued at $2,272,800 in the last quarter. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLDN. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Willdan Group by 410.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,145 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Willdan Group in the fourth quarter valued at $185,000. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $201,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in shares of Willdan Group in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willdan Group during the 4th quarter valued at $248,000. Institutional investors own 72.05% of the company’s stock.

Willdan Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Willdan Group, Inc engages in the provision of technical and consulting services. It operates through the following segments: Energy and Engineering and Consulting. The Energy segment offers energy and sustainability consulting services to utilities, public agencies and private industry. The Engineering and Consulting segment operates through Willdan Engineering, Willdan Infrastructure, Public Agency Resources, Willdan Financial Services and Willdan Homeland Solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Willdan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willdan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.