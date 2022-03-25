William Blair Comments on Poshmark, Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:POSH)

Poshmark, Inc. (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Poshmark in a report released on Wednesday, March 23rd. William Blair analyst R. Schackart now expects that the clothing resale marketplace will post earnings of ($0.26) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.16). William Blair also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.94) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.85) EPS.

Get Poshmark alerts:

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 22nd. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Poshmark had a negative net margin of 28.49% and a negative return on equity of 10.41%. The company had revenue of $84.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.45 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on POSH. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $22.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Poshmark from $29.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Poshmark from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. MKM Partners raised their price target on Poshmark from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Poshmark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.20.

Shares of Poshmark stock opened at $14.13 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.86. Poshmark has a 12-month low of $10.65 and a 12-month high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a PE ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.31.

In other news, COO John Michael Mcdonald sold 3,964 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $63,305.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 2,672 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.97, for a total value of $42,671.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,875 shares of company stock valued at $122,988.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Poshmark by 139.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 30,745 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock worth $1,467,000 after buying an additional 17,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,221,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Poshmark by 119.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 66,763 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 36,337 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Poshmark in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $243,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Poshmark by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,668 shares of the clothing resale marketplace’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,465 shares in the last quarter. 35.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Poshmark Company Profile (Get Rating)

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Poshmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Poshmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.