Wing Finance (WING) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.14 Million

Wing Finance (WING) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 25th. Wing Finance has a market capitalization of $21.89 million and $3.14 million worth of Wing Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wing Finance has traded up 6.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Wing Finance coin can now be purchased for about $9.07 or 0.00020380 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Wing Finance alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002249 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001857 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00046429 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0646 or 0.00000145 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,109.31 or 0.06989487 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded 396,248.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,324.37 or 0.99637591 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.91 or 0.00042498 BTC.

About Wing Finance

Wing Finance’s launch date was September 8th, 2020. Wing Finance’s total supply is 3,427,419 coins and its circulating supply is 2,414,787 coins. Wing Finance’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Wing has designed and is building a DeFi platform dedicated to the digital asset lending market, supporting cross-chain collaborative interaction between various DeFi products. Wing's decentralized governance model and risk control mechanism intend to promote a mutually beneficial relationship between borrowers, creditors, and guarantors. In addition, Wing innovatively showcases a credit evaluation module as a strong example of credit-based DeFi. During 2020, a vote was held and WING holders decided to lower WING's final total supply to 5 million and adjust WING's distribution rate. “

Buying and Selling Wing Finance

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wing Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wing Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wing Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Wing Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wing Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.