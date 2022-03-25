Workspace Group (LON:WKP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Barclays reaffirmed their underweight rating on shares of Workspace Group (LON:WKP – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Barclays currently has a GBX 800 ($10.53) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WKP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.90) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Liberum Capital reduced their target price on Workspace Group from GBX 965 ($12.70) to GBX 920 ($12.11) and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Workspace Group to a hold rating and raised their target price for the stock from GBX 670 ($8.82) to GBX 850 ($11.19) in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,050 ($13.82) target price on shares of Workspace Group in a report on Friday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of GBX 920 ($12.11).

Shares of WKP stock opened at GBX 672.50 ($8.85) on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of GBX 592.50 ($7.80) and a 12 month high of GBX 979 ($12.89). The firm has a market cap of £1.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 749.78 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 813.07.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

