World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of World Acceptance Co. (NASDAQ:WRLD – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 2,235 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 38,949 shares.The stock last traded at $181.80 and had previously closed at $188.58.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of World Acceptance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of World Acceptance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 20.09, a current ratio of 20.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $195.70 and its 200 day moving average is $207.38.

World Acceptance ( NASDAQ:WRLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The credit services provider reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.42 by ($1.28). World Acceptance had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $148.57 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that World Acceptance Co. will post 12.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Darrell E. Whitaker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $600,025.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Luke J. Umstetter sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total transaction of $60,002.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 39.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 144.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,714 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,783 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,005,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 142,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,422 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 1,421 shares during the period. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in World Acceptance in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in World Acceptance by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 7,526 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

About World Acceptance (NASDAQ:WRLD)

World Acceptance Corp. engages in the small-loan consumer finance business. It offers short-term small instalment, medium-term larger loans, related credit insurance, ancillary products and services to individuals. The firm also offers income tax return preparation services to customers. The company also markets computer software and related services to financial services companies through its subsidiary ParaData Financial Systems.

