Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) Price Reaches $43,961.93 on Major Exchanges

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 24th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a total market capitalization of $12.06 billion and approximately $181.78 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded 8.3% higher against the dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be bought for about $43,961.93 or 1.00059021 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.52 or 0.00067183 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001255 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.48 or 0.00023863 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002687 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001942 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002288 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.27 or 0.00014267 BTC.

Numbers Protocol (NUM) traded 25.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001000 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

WBTC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 274,330 coins. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network . Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wrapped Bitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

