Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Price Tops $352.58 on Top Exchanges (WVG0)

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties (WVG0) traded 7.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 25th. One Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties coin can currently be purchased for $352.58 or 0.00798559 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has traded 22.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties has a total market cap of $119,878.06 and $4,506.00 worth of Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.62 or 0.00003677 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002264 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.18 or 0.00036651 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.47 or 0.00114309 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped CryptoKitties ($WCK) is a currency that provides liquidity to the market and establishes a base floor value for all CryptoKitties. Wrapped Virgin Gen 0 (WVG0) is an ERC20 token, backed 1:1 by an ERC721 virgin Generation 0 CryptoKitty. “

Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped Virgin Gen-0 CryptoKitties using one of the exchanges listed above.

