Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $1,331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in XEL. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xcel Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 698.7% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Xcel Energy by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xcel Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. 74.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XEL. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Xcel Energy from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Mizuho upgraded Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $64.00 to $72.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Xcel Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.33.

Shares of XEL opened at $69.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $68.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.51. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.15 and a 52-week high of $72.94. The firm has a market cap of $38.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.60% and a net margin of 11.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.54 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.4875 per share. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.88%.

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

