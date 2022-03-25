Xend Finance Price Tops $0.0904 on Major Exchanges (XEND)

Xend Finance (XEND) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 24th. Over the last week, Xend Finance has traded up 7.4% against the dollar. One Xend Finance coin can currently be purchased for $0.0904 or 0.00000206 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xend Finance has a market capitalization of $7.16 million and $270,938.00 worth of Xend Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002277 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001911 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.05 or 0.00047907 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0660 or 0.00000150 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,106.51 or 0.07071025 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43,993.01 or 1.00136627 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.62 or 0.00044649 BTC.

Xend Finance Coin Profile

Xend Finance’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,160,249 coins. Xend Finance’s official Twitter account is @xendfinance . The Reddit community for Xend Finance is https://reddit.com/r/XendFinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Xend Finance is a decentralized Credit Union protocol built to optimize, improve and add value to the core operations of credit unions globally. Xend Finance is decentralizing savings, lending, borrowing and investment operations of credit unions. “

Xend Finance Coin Trading

