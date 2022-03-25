Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) Shares Up 2.2%

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 2.2% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $18.99 and last traded at $18.99. 264 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 566,800 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.59.

Several brokerages have recently commented on XHR. Zacks Investment Research lowered Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 20th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.80.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of -14.75 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 6.93 and a current ratio of 6.93.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts ( NYSE:XHR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 23.29% and a negative return on equity of 9.76%. The business had revenue of $203.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.89 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 169.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 22.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 3,405 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 372,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,972,000 after buying an additional 40,152 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth $1,965,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 60,178 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System purchased a new stake in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $820,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

