Xenon Pharmaceuticals Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NASDAQ:XENE)

Xenon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading activity on Wednesday. Traders bought 4,063 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,362% compared to the typical daily volume of 165 put options.

XENE opened at $30.35 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.36 and a beta of 1.87. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.70. Xenon Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $14.65 and a 1-year high of $36.42.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:XENE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.01). Xenon Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 425.88% and a negative return on equity of 24.14%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.34) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Xenon Pharmaceuticals will post -2.17 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Sherrington Robin sold 21,710 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.50, for a total transaction of $662,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Simon N. Pimstone sold 9,325 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.61, for a total value of $285,438.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 94,974 shares of company stock worth $2,899,047. 7.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in XENE. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 21,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 12.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 152,218 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,834,000 after acquiring an additional 16,999 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 203.0% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $995,000 after purchasing an additional 35,811 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals by 33.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 130,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,432,000 after purchasing an additional 32,507 shares during the period. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on XENE shares. TheStreet raised shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Xenon Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Xenon Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Xenon Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It develops therapeutics to improve the lives of patients with neurological disorders, including rare central nervous system (CNS) conditions. The company’s products include XEN496, XEN1101, XEN901 and XEN007. Xenon Pharmaceuticals was founded by Simon Neil Pimstone, Johannes J.

