XPS Pensions Group’s (XPS) Outperform Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group (LON:XPS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Digital Look reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a GBX 160 ($2.11) target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on XPS. Shore Capital reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 191 ($2.51) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Thursday, November 25th. Finally, Liberum Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 210 ($2.76) target price on shares of XPS Pensions Group in a research report on Friday, November 26th.

Get XPS Pensions Group alerts:

Shares of LON:XPS opened at GBX 125.25 ($1.65) on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of £256.95 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.77. XPS Pensions Group has a 12-month low of GBX 117.50 ($1.55) and a 12-month high of GBX 153.40 ($2.02). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 133.26 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 138.66.

XPS Pensions Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides employee benefit consultancy and related business services in the United Kingdom. It offers advisory services to trustees and corporate sponsors for pension scheme management, which include actuarial, long-term financial planning, and scheme benefit design advice.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for XPS Pensions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPS Pensions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.