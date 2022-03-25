Yext (NYSE:YEXT) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-0.190-$-0.170 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $403.30 million-$407.30 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $444.70 million.Yext also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.080-$-0.070 EPS.

Shares of NYSE YEXT opened at $7.17 on Friday. Yext has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $15.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.89. The company has a market cap of $929.97 million, a P/E ratio of -9.82 and a beta of 1.49.

Yext (NYSE:YEXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $100.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $101.04 million. Yext had a negative return on equity of 42.86% and a negative net margin of 23.88%. Yext’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.15) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Yext will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on YEXT. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Yext from $17.00 to $8.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the company from $17.00 to $6.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered Yext from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Yext from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $16.50 to $5.25 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.29.

In other Yext news, CRO Brian Distelburger sold 8,403 shares of Yext stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total value of $55,291.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Ho Shin sold 6,090 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.58, for a total transaction of $40,072.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,002 shares of company stock valued at $583,714 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 12.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of YEXT. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Yext in the second quarter worth about $171,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Yext by 228.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,341,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,176,000 after purchasing an additional 933,914 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Yext by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 64,122 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 9,866 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Yext by 103.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 34,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 17,812 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Yext by 71.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,000 after purchasing an additional 19,026 shares in the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Yext, Inc is an emerging growth company engages in software development. It offers a cloud-based digital knowledge platform, which allows businesses manage their digital knowledge in the cloud such as financial information, resources and performance of these resources on a consolidated basis and sync it to other application such as Apple Maps, Bing, Cortana, Facebook, Google, Google Maps, Instagram, Siri and Yelp.

