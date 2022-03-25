Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.39 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Couchbase Inc (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.39) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Couchbase’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.38) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.39). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Couchbase will report full-year earnings of ($1.29) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.31) to ($1.27). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($1.03) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.10) to ($0.97). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Couchbase.

Get Couchbase alerts:

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $35.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.00 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BASE. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Couchbase in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Couchbase from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Couchbase from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Couchbase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.38.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Couchbase in the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Couchbase in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $95,000. Institutional investors own 45.38% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BASE opened at $17.48 on Friday. Couchbase has a one year low of $14.68 and a one year high of $52.26. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.24.

About Couchbase (Get Rating)

Couchbase Inc provides software solutions. The Company offers cloud database for business applications on platform which delivers unmatched versatility, performance, scalability and financial value across cloud, on-premises, hybrid, distributed cloud and edge computing deployments. Couchbase Inc is based in Santa Clara, United States.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Couchbase (BASE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Couchbase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Couchbase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.