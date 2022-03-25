Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $904.95 Million

Equities research analysts predict that Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) will announce $904.95 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gates Industrial’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $937.40 million and the lowest is $872.50 million. Gates Industrial reported sales of $881.30 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 2.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Gates Industrial will report full year sales of $3.66 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.68 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $3.84 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Gates Industrial.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $815.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.72 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 8.55% and a return on equity of 12.12%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gates Industrial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Gates Industrial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.30.

GTES opened at $16.11 on Friday. Gates Industrial has a fifty-two week low of $14.43 and a fifty-two week high of $18.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.66. The company has a fifty day moving average of $15.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.11 and a beta of 1.62.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Gates Industrial in the fourth quarter worth about $6,329,000. Auxier Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 53.7% in the 4th quarter. Auxier Asset Management now owns 110,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after purchasing an additional 38,645 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gates Industrial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,674,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,455,000 after buying an additional 99,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in Gates Industrial by 46.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 287,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,580,000 after buying an additional 90,711 shares during the last quarter.

About Gates Industrial (Get Rating)

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gates Industrial (GTES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.