Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) to Announce $0.71 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) to report $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.54. Magnolia Oil & Gas posted earnings of $0.38 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 86.8%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Magnolia Oil & Gas will report full-year earnings of $2.84 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.22 to $3.48. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $2.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.96 to $3.27. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Magnolia Oil & Gas.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.08. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a net margin of 38.85% and a return on equity of 47.42%. The business had revenue of $332.15 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $326.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 120.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

MGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 26th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.55.

In other news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.72, for a total value of $162,900,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 31.5% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 581,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,975,000 after purchasing an additional 139,324 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 110.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 204,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 107,588 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,480,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,762,000 after buying an additional 155,559 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 262,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,705,000 after buying an additional 73,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas by 51.2% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 210,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,963,000 after buying an additional 71,142 shares in the last quarter.

MGY traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $24.40. 1,107,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,004,294. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.23. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 2.26. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a fifty-two week low of $10.29 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.37.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a positive change from Magnolia Oil & Gas’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.08. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.09%.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corp. engages in oil and gas exploration and production business. It operates assets located in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk formations in South Texas. The company was founded on July 31, 2018 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

