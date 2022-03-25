Zacks: Analysts Anticipate United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) Will Post Earnings of -$3.85 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that United Airlines Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL – Get Rating) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($3.85) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for United Airlines’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($4.50) and the highest estimate coming in at ($3.22). United Airlines posted earnings per share of ($7.50) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 48.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that United Airlines will report full year earnings of ($1.06) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.40) to $1.90. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $6.43 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to $9.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for United Airlines.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of United Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th.

UAL opened at $42.78 on Tuesday. United Airlines has a 52 week low of $30.54 and a 52 week high of $61.34.

United Airlines Holdings, Inc operates as a holding company with United Airlines, Inc as its principal, wholly-owned subsidiary. It transports people and cargo throughout North America and to destinations in Asia, Europe, Africa, the Pacific, the Middle East, and Latin America. The firm, through United and its regional carriers, operates across six continents, with hubs at Newark Liberty International Airport (Newark), Chicago O’Hare International Airport (Chicago O’Hare), Denver International Airport (Denver), George Bush Intercontinental Airport (Houston Bush), Los Angeles International Airport (LAX), A.B.

