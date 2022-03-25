Zacks: Analysts Expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.76 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) to post $3.76 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Aramark’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.80 billion and the lowest is $3.73 billion. Aramark posted sales of $2.82 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Aramark will report full-year sales of $15.49 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $15.37 billion to $15.60 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $16.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $16.32 billion to $16.86 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Aramark.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.79 billion. Aramark had a net margin of 0.25% and a return on equity of 2.19%. The business’s revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Aramark in a research report on Friday, March 11th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Aramark from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Aramark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.67.

Aramark stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $37.29. The stock had a trading volume of 13,272 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,744,319. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.87. Aramark has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $40.70. The firm has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $35.74.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 15th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 314.31%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aramark by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 942 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 118.3% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Aramark during the third quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in shares of Aramark by 37.5% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period.

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States), Food and Support Services International (FSS International), and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

