Zacks: Analysts Expect Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Will Post Earnings of $0.44 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Flex’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.43. Flex posted earnings of $0.49 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Flex will report full year earnings of $1.88 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.87 to $1.89. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Flex.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Flex had a net margin of 3.96% and a return on equity of 28.60%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share.

Separately, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total transaction of $552,828.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $267,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $93,120,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Flex by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 59,052 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 15,374 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Flex by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,799,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $106,305,000 after acquiring an additional 373,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.93% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FLEX traded up $0.25 on Friday, reaching $17.47. 72,027 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,628,466. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $16.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $17.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51. Flex has a fifty-two week low of $14.88 and a fifty-two week high of $19.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.37.

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

