Zacks: Analysts Expect PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS) to Announce $0.16 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that PagSeguro Digital Ltd. (NYSE:PAGS – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.16 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for PagSeguro Digital’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.14 to $0.18. PagSeguro Digital posted earnings per share of $0.18 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 11.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PagSeguro Digital will report full-year earnings of $0.90 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.74 to $0.99. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.02 to $1.41. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for PagSeguro Digital.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research note on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Itau BBA Securities cut PagSeguro Digital from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. UBS Group cut PagSeguro Digital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $50.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank initiated coverage on PagSeguro Digital in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagSeguro Digital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.42.

Shares of NYSE:PAGS opened at $21.65 on Tuesday. PagSeguro Digital has a 52-week low of $11.76 and a 52-week high of $61.65. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.49, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.48.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital by 98.8% in the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 686 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Provida Pension Fund Administrator acquired a new position in PagSeguro Digital during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. 56.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions focused on Micro-Merchants, Small Companies and Medium-Sized Companies, or Small Medium Enterprises. Its business model covers the following pillars: Multiple digital payment solutions; In-person payments via POS devices that sell to merchants; Free digital accounts; Issuer of prepaid cards to clients for spending or withdrawing account balances, and Operating as an acquirer.

