Zacks: Analysts Expect Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX) to Post -$0.17 EPS

Equities analysts predict that Renalytix AI plc (NASDAQ:RNLX – Get Rating) will announce earnings of ($0.17) per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Renalytix AI’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.16) and the lowest is ($0.18). Renalytix AI posted earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41.7%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Renalytix AI will report full-year earnings of ($0.63) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.71) to ($0.56). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.54) to ($0.31). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Renalytix AI.

RNLX has been the subject of several analyst reports. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. BTIG Research started coverage on Renalytix AI in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

RNLX opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. Renalytix AI has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $35.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16. The company has a market cap of $251.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.15 and a beta of 1.75.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RNLX. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the third quarter worth about $361,000. Philosophy Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Renalytix AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,914,000. Pentwater Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Renalytix AI by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 163,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,595,000 after acquiring an additional 11,938 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in Renalytix AI by 106.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 125,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,002,000 after purchasing an additional 65,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. raised its position in Renalytix AI by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 190,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the last quarter. 16.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Renalytix AI plc develops artificial intelligence-enabled in vitro diagnostic solutions for kidney diseases. The company offers KidneyIntelX, a diagnostic platform that employs an artificial intelligence-enabled algorithm that combines various data inputs, including validated blood-based biomarkers, inherited genetics and personalized patient data from electronic health record, and systems to generate a unique patient risk score.

