Zacks: Analysts Expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY) Will Post Earnings of $4.28 Per Share

Analysts expect Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of $4.28 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for Signature Bank’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $4.81 and the lowest is $3.81. Signature Bank reported earnings per share of $3.24 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 32.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Signature Bank will report full year earnings of $19.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.84 to $22.00. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $25.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $21.99 to $28.42. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Signature Bank.

Signature Bank (NASDAQ:SBNY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $4.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.97 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $569.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $548.69 million. Signature Bank had a net margin of 39.74% and a return on equity of 12.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.26 earnings per share.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBNY. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $387.00 to $429.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Compass Point reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Signature Bank in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $380.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Signature Bank from $400.00 to $435.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $385.77.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SBNY. Capital International Investors bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $599,227,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 53.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,034,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $981,706,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Signature Bank in the 4th quarter worth about $185,605,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,120,157 shares of the bank’s stock worth $304,997,000 after acquiring an additional 443,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Signature Bank by 86.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 913,508 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,492,000 after acquiring an additional 423,228 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBNY traded up $2.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $308.51. The stock had a trading volume of 431,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 968,298. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $321.70 and a 200-day moving average of $312.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.81. Signature Bank has a 12-month low of $206.07 and a 12-month high of $374.76.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Signature Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.90%.

Signature Bank provides commercial banking products and services. It accepts various deposit products, including checking accounts, money market accounts, escrow deposit accounts, cash concentration accounts, certificates of deposit, and other cash management products. The company provides various lending products comprising commercial and industrial loans, real estate loans, and letters of credit.

