Zacks: Analysts Expect SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Will Post Earnings of $5.92 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) will post earnings of $5.92 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for SVB Financial Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $7.13 and the lowest is $5.33. SVB Financial Group reported earnings of $10.03 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 41%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that SVB Financial Group will report full year earnings of $30.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $28.29 to $32.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $41.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $35.13 to $46.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover SVB Financial Group.

Get SVB Financial Group alerts:

SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The bank reported $6.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.29 by $0.27. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 17.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $7.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $755.00 to $789.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Stephens cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $790.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of SVB Financial Group from $850.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Odeon Capital Group cut shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, SVB Financial Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $787.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SIVB opened at $576.91 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $589.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $653.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.44. SVB Financial Group has a one year low of $467.22 and a one year high of $763.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.85.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CFO Daniel J. Beck sold 2,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total transaction of $1,725,732.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Michelle Draper sold 269 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.58, for a total transaction of $162,363.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,080 shares of company stock worth $14,424,416. Insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,972 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,491,564,000 after purchasing an additional 88,284 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,912,555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,975,411,000 after acquiring an additional 76,769 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,283,331 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,548,646,000 after acquiring an additional 84,422 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,715,975 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,110,030,000 after acquiring an additional 135,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt boosted its position in shares of SVB Financial Group by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 1,346,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $914,475,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

SVB Financial Group is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Leerink. The Global Commercial Bank segment consists of results from the commercial bank, private equity division, SVB wine, SVB analytics, and debt fund investments.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on SVB Financial Group (SIVB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for SVB Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SVB Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.