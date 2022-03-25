Zacks: Analysts Expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.32 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Viracta Therapeutics’ earnings. Viracta Therapeutics posted earnings per share of $0.38 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 184.2%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Viracta Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($1.41) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.54) to ($1.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.66) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.85) to ($1.46). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Viracta Therapeutics.

Viracta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.09.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VIRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Viracta Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Viracta Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Viracta Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.00.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 14,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $40,685.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 21,028 shares of company stock valued at $58,458 in the last quarter. 3.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VIRX. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $5,491,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,368,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 283,870 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,675,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of Viracta Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $745,000. Institutional investors own 42.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VIRX opened at $3.83 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.78, a current ratio of 15.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.79. Viracta Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $2.18 and a 52-week high of $13.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.57 million, a P/E ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 2.13.

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc a clinical-stage, biomarker-directed precision oncology company focused on new medicines for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. It develops antiviral agent valganciclovir as an oral combination therapy which is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for EBV-positive lymphomas.

