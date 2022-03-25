Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.43 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) will post ($1.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for Enanta Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.82) and the highest estimate coming in at ($1.18). Enanta Pharmaceuticals posted earnings per share of ($1.09) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 31.2%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Enanta Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($5.79) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.82) to ($4.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.73) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($8.55) to $2.94. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Enanta Pharmaceuticals.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ENTA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.33). Enanta Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 108.39% and a negative return on equity of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $27.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.34 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.41) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ENTA shares. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $68.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.75.

In other news, VP Nathalie Adda sold 24,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.26, for a total transaction of $1,710,058.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce L. A. Carter sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.83, for a total transaction of $406,980.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,875 shares of company stock worth $2,996,188 over the last three months. 11.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. International Biotechnology Trust PLC increased its position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 17.5% during the third quarter. International Biotechnology Trust PLC now owns 40,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,953 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 481.7% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 95,149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after purchasing an additional 78,792 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $217,000. First Manhattan Co. boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 2,820.9% during the third quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 969,736 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,090,000 after purchasing an additional 936,536 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Enanta Pharmaceuticals by 4.3% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 25,553 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:ENTA opened at $67.77 on Tuesday. Enanta Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $40.37 and a 12 month high of $102.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $63.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.90. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Enanta Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery and development of small molecule drugs for the treatment of viral infections and liver diseases. It produces clinical candidates which targets respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), hepatitis B virus (HBV), and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) diseases.

