Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) to Post $1.26 EPS

Analysts expect that Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) will report earnings of $1.26 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Eversource Energy’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.20 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.31. Eversource Energy posted earnings per share of $1.15 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Eversource Energy will report full year earnings of $4.10 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.08 to $4.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $4.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.35 to $4.42. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Eversource Energy.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.02). Eversource Energy had a net margin of 12.34% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The business had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on ES shares. StockNews.com raised Eversource Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. BMO Capital Markets cut Eversource Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $95.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Bank of America lowered Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Eversource Energy from $95.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eversource Energy from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.22.

Shares of NYSE ES traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $85.42. The stock had a trading volume of 1,309,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,178,724. The company has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $85.65. Eversource Energy has a 52 week low of $78.44 and a 52 week high of $92.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.56.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.6375 dividend. This represents a $2.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.99%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.03%.

In other news, insider Cotton M. Cleveland sold 1,859 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total transaction of $156,156.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Linda Dorcena Forry sold 1,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total value of $117,740.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 5,930 shares of company stock valued at $495,504 over the last 90 days. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Country Trust Bank acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. 80.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

