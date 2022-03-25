Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will announce $251.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.22 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $218.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.
Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.69. 5,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.51.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.
Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.
