Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $251.84 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) will announce $251.84 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Federal Realty Investment Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $258.39 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $248.22 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust posted sales of $218.16 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Federal Realty Investment Trust will report full-year sales of $1.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 billion to $1.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.09 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.04 billion to $1.12 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Federal Realty Investment Trust.

Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $254.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $248.13 million. Federal Realty Investment Trust had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 27.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.14 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on FRT shares. Capital One Financial upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $142.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Federal Realty Investment Trust currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.55.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in Federal Realty Investment Trust by 450.0% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Federal Realty Investment Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FRT traded up $1.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $118.69. 5,325 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 539,704. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of $98.84 and a fifty-two week high of $140.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a PE ratio of 36.20, a P/E/G ratio of 3.67 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $124.51.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 15th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 131.69%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust (Get Rating)

Federal Realty Investment Trust operates as an equity real estate investment trust. It owns, manages, and re-develops retail and mixed-use properties. The company was founded on January 1, 2022, and is headquartered in North Bethesda, MD.

