Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $63.11 Million

Equities research analysts expect that High Tide Inc. (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) will report sales of $63.11 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for High Tide’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $61.23 million and the highest estimate coming in at $67.07 million. High Tide reported sales of $32.46 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 94.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that High Tide will report full-year sales of $271.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $260.70 million to $285.19 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $373.88 million, with estimates ranging from $356.76 million to $400.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for High Tide.

Get High Tide alerts:

High Tide (NASDAQ:HITI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter. High Tide had a negative net margin of 11.84% and a negative return on equity of 22.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.86 million during the quarter.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HITI. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of High Tide from $7.25 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of High Tide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.45.

Shares of HITI stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $4.58. The company had a trading volume of 134,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,778. The stock has a market capitalization of $277.58 million and a PE ratio of -19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.72. High Tide has a fifty-two week low of $3.65 and a fifty-two week high of $10.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.46 and its 200 day moving average is $5.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HITI. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in High Tide during the 4th quarter worth $61,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in High Tide in the second quarter valued at $69,000. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of High Tide by 314.4% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 48,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 36,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of High Tide during the second quarter worth about $369,000. 3.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

High Tide Company Profile (Get Rating)

High Tide Inc engages in the cannabis retail business in Canada, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and distributes smoking accessories and cannabis lifestyle products. It is also involved in the wholesale and retailing of cannabis products, as well as operates and franchises licensed retail cannabis stores.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on High Tide (HITI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for High Tide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for High Tide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.