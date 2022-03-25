Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $23.80 Billion

Wall Street analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) will report $23.80 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Johnson & Johnson’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $24.10 billion and the lowest is $23.52 billion. Johnson & Johnson posted sales of $22.32 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will report full year sales of $99.44 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.05 billion to $99.67 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $102.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $100.48 billion to $104.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Johnson & Johnson.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.26% and a return on equity of 37.46%. The business had revenue of $24.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target (up from $192.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $161.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $180.57.

In other news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total value of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the third quarter worth $362,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 25,066,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,129,496,000 after acquiring an additional 760,796 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,344,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,515,000 after acquiring an additional 25,694 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $175.24 on Friday. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $179.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.32. The firm has a market cap of $460.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.71.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were given a $1.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.42%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.29%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

