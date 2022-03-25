Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) to Announce $0.49 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.49 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Modine Manufacturing’s earnings. Modine Manufacturing reported earnings of $0.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will report full-year earnings of $1.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $1.70 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Modine Manufacturing.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.08. Modine Manufacturing had a return on equity of 16.06% and a net margin of 3.10%. The company had revenue of $502.20 million during the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MOD. StockNews.com raised Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 10th.

Shares of NYSE MOD traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $9.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 121,407 shares, compared to its average volume of 251,428. The firm has a market capitalization of $477.61 million, a PE ratio of 7.88 and a beta of 2.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.69. Modine Manufacturing has a 52 week low of $8.60 and a 52 week high of $18.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Trust bought a new stake in Modine Manufacturing during the 4th quarter valued at $129,000. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 195.8% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 63,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $636,000 after purchasing an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 70,669 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 200.4% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 66,092 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 44,089 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC purchased a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter worth $18,664,000. 93.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Modine Manufacturing Co engages in provision of thermal management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Heavy-Duty Equipment(HDE), Automotive, Commercial and Industrial Solutions (CIS), and Building HVAC Systems (BHVAC). The HDE segment provides powertrain and engine cooling products, including, but not limited to, radiators, charge air coolers, condensers, oil coolers, EGR coolers, fuel coolers, electronics cooling packages, and battery thermal management systems to OEMs in the commercial vehicle, off-highway, and automotive and light vehicle markets in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia.

