Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $3.43 Billion

Brokerages expect TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) to announce $3.43 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for TELUS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $3.42 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.44 billion. TELUS reported sales of $3.09 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 11%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TELUS will report full-year sales of $14.41 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.29 billion to $14.48 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $15.45 billion, with estimates ranging from $15.24 billion to $15.61 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow TELUS.

Get TELUS alerts:

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). TELUS had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 8.98%. The firm had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.42 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TU. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TELUS from C$36.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Bank of America cut TELUS from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. TD Securities lowered TELUS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of TELUS from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.55.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TU. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TELUS during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $109,397,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 34.8% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 16,302 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 4,208 shares during the last quarter. Richwood Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of TELUS by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 875,261 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $20,630,000 after acquiring an additional 72,696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of TELUS by 90.4% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,160,698 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $494,846,000 after purchasing an additional 10,049,604 shares during the period. 47.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TU opened at $25.63 on Friday. TELUS has a one year low of $19.74 and a one year high of $26.48. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $24.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $35.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.65.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.258 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.03%. TELUS’s payout ratio is 107.29%.

About TELUS (Get Rating)

TELUS Corp. is a telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of telecommunication services and products primarily for wireless and wireline voice and data. It operates through the following segments: TELUS Technology Solutions (TTech) and Digitally-led Customer Experiences TELUS International (DLCX).

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TELUS (TU)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.