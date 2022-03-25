Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP) to Post $0.59 EPS

Equities analysts expect that Univest Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.59 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Univest Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.56 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.61. Univest Financial reported earnings per share of $1.11 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Univest Financial will report full year earnings of $2.39 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.38 to $2.40. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $2.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Univest Financial.

Univest Financial (NASDAQ:UVSP – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.20 million. Univest Financial had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 31.34%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Univest Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Univest Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 1st.

Univest Financial stock traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.83. The stock had a trading volume of 542 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,359. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Univest Financial has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $31.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.93. The company has a market capitalization of $821.74 million, a PE ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 1.03.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 8th. Univest Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.64%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of UVSP. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,112 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Univest Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 65.8% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,433 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 966 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Univest Financial by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Univest Financial by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,745 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.12% of the company’s stock.

Univest Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking business and trust services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. The Banking segment consists of commercial and consumer banking. The Wealth Management segment includes investment advisory services, retirement plan services, trust, municipal pension services, and broker or dealer services.

