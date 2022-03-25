Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $22.14 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Chemung Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) will post $22.14 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Chemung Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $21.70 million and the highest is $22.57 million. Chemung Financial reported sales of $21.41 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chemung Financial will report full year sales of $88.40 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $87.50 million to $89.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $93.20 million, with estimates ranging from $91.00 million to $95.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Chemung Financial.

Chemung Financial (NASDAQ:CHMG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The bank reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $22.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.03 million. Chemung Financial had a net margin of 28.45% and a return on equity of 13.10%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on CHMG shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chemung Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chemung Financial in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, Director Denise V. Gonick sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.62, for a total value of $36,496.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 13.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $538,000 after buying an additional 1,188 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 90,923 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after buying an additional 1,864 shares during the period. BHZ Capital Management LP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 38.5% in the 4th quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 7,426 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 2,065 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 142.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 2,358 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in Chemung Financial by 45.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 8,573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $392,000 after buying an additional 2,666 shares during the period. 36.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CHMG opened at $45.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $213.61 million, a PE ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Chemung Financial has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $49.50. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.98.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.71%. Chemung Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

Chemung Financial Corp. operates as a holding company. It operates through following segments: Core Banking and Wealth Management Services (WMG). The Core Banking segment attracts deposits from the general public and using such funds to originate consumer, commercial, commercial real estate, and residential mortgage loans, primarily in the local markets of the firm and to invest in securities.

