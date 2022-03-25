Zacks: Brokerages Expect Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $244.65 Million

Equities analysts predict that Fulgent Genetics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) will post sales of $244.65 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fulgent Genetics’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $248.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $241.20 million. Fulgent Genetics posted sales of $359.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 31.9%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Fulgent Genetics will report full year sales of $594.85 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $591.60 million to $598.10 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $387.30 million, with estimates ranging from $370.90 million to $403.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Fulgent Genetics.

Fulgent Genetics (NASDAQ:FLGTGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.82. The company had revenue of $251.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $191.10 million. Fulgent Genetics had a return on equity of 51.21% and a net margin of 51.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.12 earnings per share.

FLGT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fulgent Genetics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $141.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Fulgent Genetics from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st.

In other news, CFO Paul Kim sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.31, for a total value of $25,564.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 10.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 88.8% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 12.5% during the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 1,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFG Advisory LLC increased its position in Fulgent Genetics by 2.7% during the third quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. 38.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FLGT traded down $1.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $60.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 202,568 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,339. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.84 and a 200 day moving average of $79.11. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 1.57. Fulgent Genetics has a 1 year low of $49.50 and a 1 year high of $112.00.

Fulgent Genetics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides COVID-19, molecular diagnostic, and genetic testing services to physicians and patients in the United States and internationally. The company offers genetic tests comprising Focus and Comprehensive oncology panels tests; Beacon carrier screening panels test for inherited conditions; solid tumor molecular profiling for somatic cancer testing; rapid whole genome testing for children in NICU and PICU; newborn genetic analysis panel; single front-line test to detect ataxia-related variants and repeat expansions through sequencing; picture genetics, a patient-initiated genetic testing; whole exome and clinical exome panel tests; whole genome, mutation, and repeat expansion testing services, as well as research service tests.

