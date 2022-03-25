Zacks: Brokerages Expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) to Post $0.44 Earnings Per Share

Brokerages expect Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) to announce $0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Lamb Weston’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.48. Lamb Weston posted earnings of $0.45 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Lamb Weston will report full-year earnings of $1.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.54 to $1.69. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.66 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.26 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Lamb Weston.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.17. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 54.36% and a net margin of 4.98%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

LW has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $54.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $79.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Lamb Weston from $70.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.17.

NYSE:LW traded up $1.46 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $57.22. 1,064,578 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,419,721. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of $61.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.15. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $49.71 and a twelve month high of $85.72. The company has a market capitalization of $8.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.08, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.70.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 6th will be given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. Lamb Weston’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.81%.

Lamb Weston declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Friday, December 17th that permits the company to buyback $250.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to purchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Gerardo Scheufler sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.35, for a total transaction of $261,310.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP John C. Hatto sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $35,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 1,148.2% during the third quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 54,573 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after acquiring an additional 50,201 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 3.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 878,931 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 28,509 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lamb Weston by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 151,837 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $9,318,000 after buying an additional 5,801 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $518,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $7,088,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

Lamb Weston Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc engages in the production, distribution, and marketing of value-added frozen potato products. It operates through the following business segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The Global segment includes branded and private label frozen potato products sold in North America and international markets.

