Zacks: Brokerages Expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.50 Million

Equities research analysts expect Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) to report sales of $1.50 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Profound Medical’s earnings. Profound Medical posted sales of $710,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 111.3%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Profound Medical will report full year sales of $20.25 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $10.60 million to $37.15 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $42.77 million, with estimates ranging from $24.70 million to $68.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Profound Medical.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.14). Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 446.65% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PROF. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 22nd. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $28.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Profound Medical from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C raised its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 32.1% in the 4th quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 1,713,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,246,000 after acquiring an additional 416,000 shares during the last quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Gagnon Securities LLC now owns 1,077,357 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,099,000 after buying an additional 110,821 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Profound Medical by 14.3% in the third quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,000,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,604,000 after acquiring an additional 125,030 shares in the last quarter. Timelo Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Profound Medical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,056,000. Finally, Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Profound Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. now owns 822,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,279,000 after acquiring an additional 4,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PROF opened at $9.66 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59. Profound Medical has a 1-year low of $7.60 and a 1-year high of $20.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.70 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 1.05.

Profound Medical Corp. develops, manufactures and markets therapeutic platforms that combine real-time magnetic resonance imaging with directional and focused ultrasound technology for incision-free ablation of diseased tissue. The firm’s platforms offer clinicians and patients incision-free alternatives to current standards of care, which could include traditional surgery or radiation therapy.

