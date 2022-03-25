Zacks: Brokerages Expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $65.22 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect RCI Hospitality Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) to announce $65.22 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for RCI Hospitality’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $65.25 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $65.19 million. RCI Hospitality posted sales of $44.06 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 48%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that RCI Hospitality will report full year sales of $261.38 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $259.49 million to $263.28 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $289.93 million, with estimates ranging from $289.86 million to $290.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RCI Hospitality.

RCI Hospitality (NASDAQ:RICK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The restaurant operator reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.40 million. RCI Hospitality had a return on equity of 23.50% and a net margin of 14.30%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised RCI Hospitality from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Noble Financial assumed coverage on RCI Hospitality in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised RCI Hospitality from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Sidoti raised their price target on RCI Hospitality from $91.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of RICK traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $63.51. 423 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 88,864. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. RCI Hospitality has a fifty-two week low of $55.33 and a fifty-two week high of $94.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $603.35 million, a PE ratio of 18.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 2.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. This is an increase from RCI Hospitality’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. RCI Hospitality’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 5.83%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 806.5% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Cutler Group LP raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 952 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Wilen Investment Management CORP. purchased a new position in shares of RCI Hospitality in the 3rd quarter worth about $81,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of RCI Hospitality by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.34% of the company’s stock.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the hospitality and related businesses in the United States. It operates in Nightclubs, Bombshells, and Media Group segments. The company’s wholly-owned subsidiaries own and/or operates upscale adult nightclubs serving primarily businessmen and professionals under the Rick's Cabaret, Jaguars Club, Tootsie's Cabaret, XTC Cabaret, Club Onyx, Hoops Cabaret and Sports Bar, Scarlett's Cabaret, Temptations Adult Cabaret, Foxy's Cabaret, Vivid Cabaret, Downtown Cabaret, Cabaret East, The Seville, Silver City Cabaret, and Kappa Men's Club.

