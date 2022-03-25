Zacks: Brokerages Expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $330.37 Million

Brokerages expect UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) to report $330.37 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for UMB Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $323.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $340.00 million. UMB Financial reported sales of $309.69 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that UMB Financial will report full year sales of $1.38 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.33 billion to $1.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.49 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.41 billion to $1.52 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow UMB Financial.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.25). UMB Financial had a return on equity of 11.52% and a net margin of 26.57%. The business had revenue of $329.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $328.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $3.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on UMBF shares. StockNews.com upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded UMB Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Raymond James increased their target price on UMB Financial from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded UMB Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $115.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, UMB Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

UMBF stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 289,225. UMB Financial has a 12 month low of $84.21 and a 12 month high of $112.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.70 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $101.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.47.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.41%.

In other UMB Financial news, EVP James Cornelius sold 427 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.04, for a total value of $44,425.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 1,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.36, for a total value of $136,025.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,385 shares of company stock valued at $1,372,239. 10.16% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UMB Bank N A MO increased its stake in UMB Financial by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 5,957,224 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,121,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,926 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,147,539 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $546,206,000 after buying an additional 106,975 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,046,696 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $217,853,000 after buying an additional 157,980 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of UMB Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $179,610,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of UMB Financial by 1.6% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,511,735 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,200,000 after buying an additional 24,019 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.70% of the company’s stock.

About UMB Financial (Get Rating)

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, accounts receivable financing, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on UMB Financial (UMBF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.