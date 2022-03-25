Zacks: Brokerages Expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to Post -$0.10 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI – Get Rating) to post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Veritone’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.08) and the lowest is ($0.12). Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.12) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Veritone will report full-year earnings of $0.34 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.26 to $0.41. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $0.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.35 to $0.77. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Veritone.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on VERI shares. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Veritone from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Northland Securities reduced their price objective on Veritone from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Veritone in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.20.

NASDAQ VERI traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $18.56. 215,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 428,179. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.62. Veritone has a 52-week low of $13.06 and a 52-week high of $37.14. The firm has a market cap of $650.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71 and a beta of 3.05.

In related news, Director G Louis Graziadio III acquired 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $15.76 per share, with a total value of $141,840.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders acquired 11,500 shares of company stock worth $179,715 over the last three months. 28.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Veritone by 9.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 71,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,409,000 after purchasing an additional 6,155 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Veritone by 104,700.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 7,329 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in Veritone by 74.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 37,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after acquiring an additional 16,093 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 16.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 41,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 5,772 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Veritone by 161.8% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 772,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,494,000 after buying an additional 477,237 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.00% of the company’s stock.

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising, aiWARE SaaS Solutions, and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

