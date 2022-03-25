Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX) to Sell

AvidXchange (NASDAQ:AVDX – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is a provider of accounts payable automation software and payment solutions for middle market businesses and suppliers. The company’s software-as-a-service-based, end-to-end software and payment platform digitizes and automates the AP workflows for businesses and supplier. AvidXchange Holdings Inc. is based in CHARLOTTE, N.C. “

AVDX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on AvidXchange in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $25.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $35.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on AvidXchange from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of 22.78.

AVDX opened at 7.96 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of 9.69. AvidXchange has a 12-month low of 6.50 and a 12-month high of 27.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

In other news, insider Michael Praeger bought 69,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of 7.11 per share, with a total value of 494,145.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

