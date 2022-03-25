Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR) to Hold

Burford Capital (NYSE:BUR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Burford Capital Limited is a finance and asset management firm focused on law. Its businesses include litigation finance and risk management, asset recovery as well as legal finance and advisory activities. The company operates principally in New York, London, Chicago, Washington, Singapore and Sydney. Burford Capital Limited is based in St Peter Port, Guernsey. “

Shares of NYSE:BUR traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 873,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 269,860. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $9.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. Burford Capital has a 1 year low of $8.05 and a 1 year high of $13.55.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Burford Capital in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $692,000. Sycale Advisors NY LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 1.7% in the third quarter. Sycale Advisors NY LLC now owns 469,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,158,000 after purchasing an additional 7,950 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Burford Capital by 4.5% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 600,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,599,000 after purchasing an additional 26,000 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 7.8% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,717,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,874,680,000 after acquiring an additional 124,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in shares of Burford Capital by 31.3% in the third quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,038,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,338,000 after acquiring an additional 247,489 shares during the last quarter.

Burford Capital Ltd. engages in the provision of investment capital, asset management, financing, and risk solutions with a focus on the legal sector. It operates through following segments: Capital Provision, Asset Management, and Services and Other Corporate. The Capital Provision segment includes direct where the company provide capital directly to clients, and indirect where it offers capital by investing through funds that the company manage.

