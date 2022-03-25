Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR) to Sell

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is a bio-technology company. It discovers and develops molecule therapeutics and medicines such as protein homeostasis for autoimmune disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KZR-616 which is in clinical stage. Kezar Life Sciences, Inc. is headquartered in South San Francisco, California. “

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Kezar Life Sciences from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Kezar Life Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company.

Shares of KZR stock opened at $18.33 on Wednesday. Kezar Life Sciences has a 12-month low of $4.61 and a 12-month high of $18.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $14.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.80 and a beta of 0.25.

Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.05. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kezar Life Sciences will post -1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Kezar Life Sciences news, Director Michael Kauffman sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.45, for a total transaction of $82,250.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin M. Berger bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.77 per share, with a total value of $295,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KZR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,204,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Kezar Life Sciences in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,388,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 12,201.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,580,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 1,567,698 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,339,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,404,000 after purchasing an additional 734,562 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Kezar Life Sciences by 4,967.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,800,000 after purchasing an additional 633,215 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.83% of the company’s stock.

About Kezar Life Sciences (Get Rating)

Kezar Life Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of novel small molecule therapeutics to treat autoimmunity and cancer in South San Francisco and California. Its product pipeline include KZR-616, KZR-261, and KZR-TBD. The company was founded by John Fowler, Christopher J.

