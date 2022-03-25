Zacks Investment Research Lowers Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Akerna Corp. is a regulatory compliance technology company primarily in the cannabis space. The company offer MJ Platform(R) and Leaf Data Systems(R) platforms which provide clients and government entities with a central data management system for tracking regulated cannabis products from seed to product to shelf to customer through the complete supply chain. Akerna Corp., formerly known as MTech Acquisition Corp., is based in Denver, Colorado. “

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Lake Street Capital lowered Akerna from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on Akerna from $5.00 to $2.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Akerna in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $4.45.

Shares of KERN opened at $1.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.23. Akerna has a 52 week low of $0.95 and a 52 week high of $5.61. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $1.26 and a 200-day moving average of $2.09.

Akerna (NASDAQ:KERN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.49). Akerna had a negative return on equity of 34.83% and a negative net margin of 143.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akerna will post -0.63 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Akerna by 28.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 3,182 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Akerna by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 19,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 3,611 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Akerna by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 106,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 4,634 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Akerna in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Akerna by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 27,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 10,588 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 12.57% of the company’s stock.

Akerna Corp. operates as a technology company. The company offers MJ Platform, an enterprise resource planning system to the cannabis industry; and Leaf Data Systems, a tracking system designed for government agencies. It also provides consulting services to cannabis industry; business intelligence, an infrastructure as a service tool, which delivers supply chain analytics for the cannabis, hemp, and CBD industries; and Last Call Analytics, a subscription analytics tool for alcohol brands to analyze their retail sales analytics.

