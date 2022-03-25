Zacks Investment Research Lowers LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST) to Sell

LifeStance Health Group (NASDAQ:LFST – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LifeStance Health Group Inc. is provider of virtual and in-person outpatient mental health care for children, adolescents and adults of mental health conditions. LifeStance Health Group Inc. is based in SCOTTSDALE, Ariz. “

Get LifeStance Health Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group lowered LifeStance Health Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on LifeStance Health Group from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.00.

Shares of LFST opened at $9.73 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 3.12 and a current ratio of 3.12. LifeStance Health Group has a 12 month low of $6.42 and a 12 month high of $29.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.49.

In other news, CFO Jesse Michael Bruff sold 18,401 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.92, for a total value of $145,735.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of LifeStance Health Group in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 552.5% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 4,696 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in LifeStance Health Group by 39,407.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,517 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the fourth quarter worth about $85,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in LifeStance Health Group during the third quarter worth about $155,000. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LifeStance Health Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

LifeStance Health Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides outpatient mental health services to children, adolescents, adults, and geriatrics. It offers patients a suite of mental health services, including psychiatric evaluations and treatment, psychological, and neuropsychological testing, as well as individual, family, and group therapy.

Recommended Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LifeStance Health Group (LFST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LifeStance Health Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeStance Health Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.