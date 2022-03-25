Zacks Investment Research Lowers NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “NextPlay Technologies Inc. is a technology solutions company offering gaming, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. NextPlay Technologies Inc., formerly known as Monaker Group Inc., is based in SUNRISE, FL. “

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered their price target on shares of NextPlay Technologies from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ NXTP opened at $0.61 on Tuesday. NextPlay Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.45 and a twelve month high of $3.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.11.

NextPlay Technologies (NASDAQ:NXTP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 12th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.02). NextPlay Technologies had a negative net margin of 566.50% and a negative return on equity of 71.24%. The business had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.70 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NextPlay Technologies will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NXTP. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $2,707,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NextPlay Technologies by 427.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 831,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $711,000 after acquiring an additional 673,588 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 2,801.8% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 383,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 369,927 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in NextPlay Technologies by 196.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 443,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 294,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in NextPlay Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $298,000. 1.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NextPlay Technologies, Inc, a technology solutions company, provides games, in-game advertising, crypto-banking, connected TV, and travel booking services to consumers and corporations. The company is based in Sunrise, Florida.

