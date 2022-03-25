Zacks Investment Research Lowers SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SunCoke Energy, Inc is a producer of metallurgical coke in the Americas. The Company acquires, owns, and operates the coke making and coal mining operations. Its coke making facilities are in the United States and Brazil. “

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet cut SunCoke Energy from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. StockNews.com cut SunCoke Energy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th.

Shares of NYSE SXC opened at $9.11 on Tuesday. SunCoke Energy has a 52 week low of $5.85 and a 52 week high of $9.82. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a market cap of $757.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.86 and a beta of 1.12.

SunCoke Energy (NYSE:SXC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The energy company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.12). SunCoke Energy had a return on equity of 12.74% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $365.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that SunCoke Energy will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 16th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. SunCoke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SXC. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2,738.0% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,259,321 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,214,947 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 196.2% during the 4th quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 1,737,243 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,756 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 2,788.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 648,404 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,273,000 after acquiring an additional 625,956 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 65.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,498,679 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $9,411,000 after acquiring an additional 593,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in SunCoke Energy by 52.7% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,639,715 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,708,000 after acquiring an additional 566,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.23% of the company’s stock.

SunCoke Energy Company Profile (Get Rating)

SunCoke Energy, Inc is engaged in the production of coke through heating metallurgical coal in a refractory oven. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Coke, Brazil Coke, and Logistics. The Domestic Coke segment consists of the Jewell facility located in Vansant, Virginia, the Indiana Harbor facility located in East Chicago, Indiana, the Haverhill facility located in Franklin Furnace, Ohio, the Granite City facility located in Granite City, Illinois and the Middletown facility located in Middletown, Ohio.

