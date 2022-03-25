Zacks Investment Research Upgrades iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $63.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “iRobot is poised to benefit from solid product offerings, innovation capabilities and operational initiatives in the quarters ahead. The company’s investments in software related to machine vision technologies, artificial intelligence and home understanding will likely be beneficial. For 2022, it expects the Aeris Cleantec buyout to drive its performance. Its focus on the expansion of direct-to-consumer sales channel, product innovation initiatives and share buybacks might aid. However, the company’s shares have underperformed the industry in the past six months. It predicts supply-chain headwinds to persist in first-half 2022. Revenues are expected to be $293-$313 million for the first quarter, suggesting a year-over-year change of (3%)-3%. Given its extensive geographic presence, foreign exchange headwinds might hurt its performance.”

IRBT has been the subject of several other research reports. TheStreet downgraded iRobot from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. StockNews.com cut iRobot from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on iRobot from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a hold rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of iRobot in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, iRobot currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $82.75.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT opened at $67.71 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.49, a PEG ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 1.22. iRobot has a 12 month low of $53.10 and a 12 month high of $125.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $62.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.60.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.23) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $455.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.28 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 2.56% and a net margin of 1.94%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that iRobot will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 23,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.04, for a total value of $1,624,928.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in IRBT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in iRobot in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $17,647,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 44.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 316,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,597,000 after buying an additional 97,659 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,659,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 390,740 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,673,000 after buying an additional 80,309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of iRobot by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 486,547 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,054,000 after buying an additional 71,635 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.47% of the company’s stock.

iRobot Corp. is a robot company, which engages in designing and building robots. Its products include robot vacuums and maps, and pool cleaners. The company was founded by Rodney Allen Brooks, Colin M. Angle and Helen Greiner in August 1990 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

